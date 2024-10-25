Letter to the Editor: A.I. Should be Banned in Schools

Dear Editors,

I believe that using artificial intelligence (AI) technology (like ChatGPT) should be banned in all educational settings. Though many believe it can be a valuable assistant in certain fields, I don’t think that it should be included in our educational fields.

To begin with, AI can make students lazier. It causes students to not use any creativity or critical thinking, so when a test comes up, they don’t understand anything on the test and just end up failing. AI can be limiting in the encouragement students need to learn and remain engaged with material ultimately affecting the skills they need to succeed in their future.

On top of that, AI lacks the main thing that is essential in teaching. Human touch. Educators are so much more than just teachers and books of knowledge. They also serve as our mentors, understanding their students in an emotional and social way that AI just can’t compete with.

The use of AI can also cause a lot of issues in regards to equity, as not all students have access to such technology.

Some argue that AI can be used as a “tool” – but in reality, who actually uses it as just a tool? The misuse of AI is too tempting! AI will never be able to replace teachers and I believe that education should stay a human-centered career.

Sincerely,

Corey Bennett