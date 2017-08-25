DVC faces largest decline in international enrollment

Close Zi Ping Ye, left, and Dun Wong, say it's fine to be an international student in the U.S. right now. Ali Lee Ali Lee Zi Ping Ye, left, and Dun Wong, say it's fine to be an international student in the U.S. right now.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Diablo Valley College was hit with its largest decline in international students, reaching an all time low enrollment on record.

An unexpected 11 percent drop in international students attending DVC this semester recently came to the school’s attention.

According to DVC interim President, Ted Wieden, the most significant drops in international student enrollment came from China, Korea, Indonesia and Hong Kong.

“The decline in international enrollment will reduce enrollment income from international students,” Wieden said, addressing concerns about the dip. “In addition, fewer international students reduces the cultural benefit that the college gets by having many students from different countries on our campuses.”

Wieden was not able to confirm exactly how much the school’s income has been affected by the decrease in international enrollment.

Although the decline will affect DVC negatively, Wieden does not have any plans to change the way students are recruited for enrollment overseas at this moment.

President of the International Students Club Benedictus Jovan believes there’s still hope for international students.

“At first I was a bit surprised to hear about it. Certainly with this drop there will be some concerns over membership numbers and other things,” Jovan said. “However, I think it also gives our club, and maybe other clubs as well, an incentive to be better and to strive for our goals.”

This decline in international student enrollment has not only affected DVC, but is also affecting colleges nationwide.

The American Association of Collegiate Registrars stated that they found a 39 percent decrease from the universities they studied, with the highest decrease in international enrollment coming from students in the Middle East.

While the decline affects DVC and the nation’s colleges, many international students who are currently enrolled at DVC did not know about the decline or why it might be occurring.

Jihye Jung said, “I came here to study to create an education for myself rather than in Korea.” Another goal of hers while studying in the United States is to improve her English.

Akbar Sayakov, a computer science major from Kazakhstan, said that he believed the decline was caused by not having enough advertisement for students to learn about DVC in places such as Kazakhstan.

Seulki Kim, a student from South Korea who is majoring in bioengineering, feels that DVC creates a positive atmosphere.

“I do feel welcomed here at DVC, but it is still hard,” Kim said. “The international student services are very helpful.”