Graffiti threat cancels classes at DVC

Update: In a follow up email, Lt. Huddleston from campus police said that the threats were found in the bathrooms of the Humanities and Business/Foreign Language building bathrooms. He also said that in order to deem a threat credible they look for “information that is specific in nature.”

Timothy Leong, the District Director of Communications for the Contra Costa Comunity College District said in an email that the threat was discovered on March 21.

Leong also said in the email that they are still investigating and asked that anyone who has information about this incident call Police Services at 925-229-6464.

Graffiti threatening gun violence at Diablo Valley College’s Pleasant Hill campus cancelled classes early Thursday morning.

Lt. Ryan Huddleston with DVC Campus Police wrote via email at 5:30 a.m. this is an open investigation and therefore he could not give any specifics regarding the nature of the threat at this time.

As of this writing the threat only pertains to Pleasant Hill campus, even though it is across the street from College Park High School and Valley View Middle School.

“It’s a normal day for us,” said Wendy Lowe who is a secretary at Valley View.

According to Lowe students are currently in class at both College Park and Valley View.

Press Release:

http://www.dvc.edu/about/safety/emergency/advisories.html

Update: DVC Pleasant Hill campus will be reopened tomorrow allowing all classes and services to be resumed as regularly scheduled according to a mass message sent out at 4:15 p.m. via Insite Portal.

This is the second time within two weeks DVC has addressed potential threats to student safety.

On March 9, Susan Lamb sent an email out addressing threats made from one student against another.