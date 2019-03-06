Racist graffiti found on DVC campus
March 6, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Graffiti containing racial slurs about African Americans tradesmen was discovered in two men’s restrooms in the Engineering Technology building at 3:30 p.m. on March 6.
President Susan Lamb sent out an email to faculty after 9 p.m. with details on the vandalism that was spotted on the Pleasant Hill campus. According to the message sent out by Lamb, Police Services was notified of the incident and the messages have been removed.
“I have no tolerance for any behavior that seeks to destroy these values. Moving forward, we will be working with professional development to create additional resources to facilitate instructors engaging students in discussions that address racism and expand on the value and necessity of a diverse workforce,” wrote Lamb. “I know that many of you (faculty) are already engaging in these discussions within your classrooms, and I am hopeful that you will help facilitate this process.”
Lamb also noted that counselors have been made aware of the situation in order to support students “impacted by the situation” as stated in the email.
This is not the first instance in which racist messages have been spotted on the Pleasant Hill campus at Diablo Valley College. In 2016, white nationalist fliers were posted around campus containing neo-Nazi propaganda. DVC also had another encounter with threatening vandalism towards the end of the Fall 2018 semester two months ago.
The situation is currently still under investigation by Police Services.
Assistant editor, fall 2018.
Editor-in-chief, spring 2019.
By commenting, you give The Inquirer permission to quote, reprint or edit your words. Comments should be brief, have a positive or constructive tone, and stay on topic. If the commenter wants to bring something to The Inquirer’s attention, it should be relevant to the DVC community. Posts can politely disagree with The Inquirer or other commenters. Comments should not use abusive, threatening, offensive or vulgar language. They should not be personal attacks or celebrations of other people’s tragedies. They should not overtly or covertly contain commercial advertising. And they should not disrupt the forum. Editors may warn commenters or delete comments that violate this policy. Repeated violations may lead to a commenter being blocked. Public comments should not be anonymous or come from obviously fictitious accounts. To privately or anonymously bring something to the editors’ attention, contact them.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.