DVC+to+Host+Spring+Career+Fair+Featuring+50+Companies

Diablo Valley College will host the Spring 2022 Career Fair on Mar. 23, when it opens its doors to dozens of companies seeking candidates for both part-time and full-time positions.

The Career Fair will feature some 50 companies from a variety of fields, headlined by household names such as Amazon, Marriott, and United Airlines. A complete list of participating companies can be found here.

In an email to The Inquirer, interim program coordinator Yeni Galvez said the Career Fair would be “the first major event that DVC has hosted since the pandemic began.”

Galvez also said that “[DVC] has received much interest, but with COVID restrictions still in place, we cannot approve every employer wanting to participate.”

The intent of the Career Fair is to allow students and community members to meet employers in order to ask job-related questions, build connections, and explore potential career opportunities.

The event will be held between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Commons on the Pleasant Hill campus.

Ahead of the Career Fair, DVC will also host a “Dress to Impress” workshop, on Mar. 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in SSC 232, where students may borrow professional attire for the event.

The Career Fair is open to all 4CD students, alumni, and community members. Students are encouraged to register through Handshake, and non-4CD participants can register by completing the corresponding form here.