Buzz: What is the best or worst experience so far this semester? – The Inquirer
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Buzz: What is the best or worst experience so far this semester?

Sean McKenna, Edwin Chen, and Gavin Rock
September 5, 2018

Sean McKenna

“One time I was walking in the commons area and I saw a sign for free pizza.”

Har-ali Rizvi, 18, Theater Performance

Edwin Chen

 “My teachers are pretty good – they try to make classes easy for me.”

Michelle Lopez, 21, Biochem

Gavin Rock

“Really enjoying astronomy with Sasse – I enjoy the way he teaches.”

Morgan McCulley, 18, Communications

Sean McKenna

“Parking has not been so bad.”

Gaby Snieder, 20, Psychology

 

