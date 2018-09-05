Buzz: What is the best or worst experience so far this semester?
September 5, 2018
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
“One time I was walking in the commons area and I saw a sign for free pizza.”
Har-ali Rizvi, 18, Theater Performance
“My teachers are pretty good – they try to make classes easy for me.”
Michelle Lopez, 21, Biochem
“Really enjoying astronomy with Sasse – I enjoy the way he teaches.”
Morgan McCulley, 18, Communications
“Parking has not been so bad.”
Gaby Snieder, 20, Psychology
By commenting, you give The Inquirer permission to quote, reprint or edit your words. Comments should be brief, have a positive or constructive tone, and stay on topic. If the commenter wants to bring something to The Inquirer’s attention, it should be relevant to the DVC community. Posts can politely disagree with The Inquirer or other commenters. Comments should not use abusive, threatening, offensive or vulgar language. They should not be personal attacks or celebrations of other people’s tragedies. They should not overtly or covertly contain commercial advertising. And they should not disrupt the forum. Editors may warn commenters or delete comments that violate this policy. Repeated violations may lead to a commenter being blocked. Public comments should not be anonymous or come from obviously fictitious accounts. To privately or anonymously bring something to the editors’ attention, contact them.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.