Letter to the Editor: Power shutoffs and fire impacts
November 6, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Editor’s Note: This story was addressed to The Inquirer on Oct. 28.
Last week was a very painful week. Wildfires in California, aided by historic winds, are spreading across the state. Meanwhile, PG&E has shut down power in many areas to control the spread of the fire. Even many areas and issues mandatory evacuation orders, resulting in the highways being crowded with vehicles. This has a great impact on our school.
As students of community colleges, most choose to live further away from here as there is no place to live on campus. Although, the electricity at DVC is not off, many students have no power in their homes, it is a difficult time for them, especially in order to get to school on time, these students cannot move to other areas.
The DVC campus was also affected by the fire. A number of Viking students who live 0.2 miles away from the school smelled burning and Northridge students who live 0.3 miles away from the school also had burning dust in their homes. The air quality is very poor.
This is no longer a matter of an individual person, the situation has become ver serious. As of Sunday evening, more than 3,500 students had signed online applications seeking closure. I hope you will reconsider whether you can close the school.
By commenting, you give The Inquirer permission to quote, reprint or edit your words. Comments should be brief, have a positive or constructive tone, and stay on topic. If the commenter wants to bring something to The Inquirer’s attention, it should be relevant to the DVC community. Posts can politely disagree with The Inquirer or other commenters. Comments should not use abusive, threatening, offensive or vulgar language. They should not be personal attacks or celebrations of other people’s tragedies. They should not overtly or covertly contain commercial advertising. And they should not disrupt the forum. Editors may warn commenters or delete comments that violate this policy. Repeated violations may lead to a commenter being blocked. Public comments should not be anonymous or come from obviously fictitious accounts. To privately or anonymously bring something to the editors’ attention, contact them.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.