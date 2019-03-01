The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

Recap: Baseball drops close battle with Sierra College, Krauth first in strikeouts

The Vikings watch the home game from their dugout in the matchup against Cabrillo on Tuesday, Feb. 20. The Vikings lost 9-7. (Alex Martin/The Inquirer).

Alex Martin, Staff member
March 1, 2019

The Diablo Valley College Vikings went out onto the road today to take on Sierra College in Rocklin, CA but were defeated by a final of 5-3.

Pitcher Nick Krauth started the game on the mound for the Vikings. He pitched six 2/3 innings while striking out six batters and giving up four walks and four earned runs and eight hits to the Sierra College offense. According to the CCCAA, Krauth is currently first place in the Big 8 for strikeouts, with a total of 42.

Pitcher Brandon Kinsey came in following Krauth and pitched one 1/3 innings while giving up just one hit. At that point the score did not change and the game remained 5-3 in favor of Sierra College.

The offensive stars for today’s game against Sierra College were first basemen Dante Peretti and shortstop Nick Simmons. Peretti had three hits and scored a run for the Vikings. Simmons had one hit and had two RBIs (runs batted in).

Unfortunately it was not enough as the Vikings went on to drop this game. Their overall record now stands at 7-6. They will now get ready for their next opponent Sierra College in Rocklin, CA on March 1.

About the Writer
Alex Martin, Staff member

Staff member, Spring 2019

