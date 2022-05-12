DVC Podcast: Where is Men’s Soccer?

Image+by+Colleen+AF+Venable+via+Flickr.+CC+BY-SA+2.0.

Image by Colleen AF Venable via Flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.

Abel Anguiano
May 12, 2022

Soccer at Diablo Valley College is only partially present, but a growing demand could soon change that. DVC student Abel Anguiano reports.

 