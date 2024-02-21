“You’re Someone’s Type”: Valentine-Themed Blood Drive Helps Save Lives

The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
On Jan. 4, hundreds of police officers overtook Peoples Park to clear out activists and unhoused campers and make way for UC Berkeleys plan to construct student housing. Courtesy of @peoplesparkberkeley, via Instagram.
At People’s Park in Berkeley, a Midnight Operation Sparks Outcry and Resistance
Chancellor Highlights Black History Month and Enrollment Boom in Statewide Schools 
Chancellor Highlights Black History Month and Enrollment Boom in Statewide Schools 
In-N-Out Burger at 8300 Oakport St., Oakland
In-N-OUT of Oakland: Increased Crime Forces First Closure of Burger Franchise
UC Regents Reject Plan to Grant Equal Employment Opportunities to Undocumented Students
UC Regents Reject Plan to Grant Equal Employment Opportunities to Undocumented Students
Pleasant Hill Park
Pleasant Hill Community Stunned By Fatal Stabbing at Park
Chancellor Highlights Black History Month and Enrollment Boom in Statewide Schools 
Chancellor Highlights Black History Month and Enrollment Boom in Statewide Schools 
Photo Credit: East Bay Times
Former DVC Journalism Professor Dies at Age 80
Albert Ponce, Co-Director of DVCs Social Justice Program
DVC Professors Claim Administration Censored Emails that Supported Gaza Ceasefire
Dark Secrets Unveiled: In Disturbing Court Testimony, Women Allege DVC Professor Assaulted Them In “Sex Dungeon” and On Campus
Dark Secrets Unveiled: In Disturbing Court Testimony, Women Allege DVC Professor Assaulted Them In “Sex Dungeon” and On Campus
After Winning Top Competition Honors, DVC Speech & Debate Entertains At Home
After Winning Top Competition Honors, DVC Speech & Debate Entertains At Home
On Jan. 4, hundreds of police officers overtook Peoples Park to clear out activists and unhoused campers and make way for UC Berkeleys plan to construct student housing. Courtesy of @peoplesparkberkeley, via Instagram.
At People’s Park in Berkeley, a Midnight Operation Sparks Outcry and Resistance
In-N-Out Burger at 8300 Oakport St., Oakland
In-N-OUT of Oakland: Increased Crime Forces First Closure of Burger Franchise
UC Regents Reject Plan to Grant Equal Employment Opportunities to Undocumented Students
UC Regents Reject Plan to Grant Equal Employment Opportunities to Undocumented Students
Pleasant Hill Park
Pleasant Hill Community Stunned By Fatal Stabbing at Park
One Man Dead After Stabbing at Pleasant Hill Park
One Man Dead After Stabbing at Pleasant Hill Park
Conflict Reignites In Spain Over Catalonia’s Fight for Independence
Conflict Reignites In Spain Over Catalonia’s Fight for Independence
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
In War-Torn Ukraine, Young People Are Busy Creating Paths for the Future
In War-Torn Ukraine, Young People Are Busy Creating Paths for the Future
Military Vets Share Dark Truths About Media Propaganda and America’s War Machine
Military Vets Share Dark Truths About Media Propaganda and America’s War Machine
Author Heather McGhee, speaking at the podium of 4CDs district anniversary conference. Photo by Jennifer Leahy, used with permission from The Contra Costa College Advocate.
Best-Selling Author Calls for Cross-Racial Solidarity at District Conference
A DVC trash can filled with waste, including compostable and recyclable material.
DVC Strives to Go Green with Campus-wide Composting Program
A.I. Gets Down to Business in DVC Speaker Series
A.I. Gets Down to Business in DVC Speaker Series
Event organizer and Vice President of DVC’s Alpha Gamma Sigma honors society, Kaya Roberts
“You’re Someone’s Type”: Valentine-Themed Blood Drive Helps Save Lives
Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash
Fast Food Fare: How California’s Restaurant Wage Increase Is Impacting Customers
Author Heather McGhee, speaking at the podium of 4CDs district anniversary conference. Photo by Jennifer Leahy, used with permission from The Contra Costa College Advocate.
Best-Selling Author Calls for Cross-Racial Solidarity at District Conference
A DVC trash can filled with waste, including compostable and recyclable material.
DVC Strives to Go Green with Campus-wide Composting Program
A.I. Gets Down to Business in DVC Speaker Series
A.I. Gets Down to Business in DVC Speaker Series
Event organizer and Vice President of DVC’s Alpha Gamma Sigma honors society, Kaya Roberts
“You’re Someone’s Type”: Valentine-Themed Blood Drive Helps Save Lives
Leader of Palestinian Youth Movement Speaks on History of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict at DVC
Leader of Palestinian Youth Movement Speaks on History of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict at DVC
DVC Sophomore Launches Mentorship Program to Assist International Students
DVC Sophomore Launches Mentorship Program to Assist International Students
DVC’s New “Happy Class” Promotes Student Well Being
DVC’s New “Happy Class” Promotes Student Well Being
Navigating the Storm: Strategies to Tackle Finals Week Stress
Navigating the Storm: Strategies to Tackle Finals Week Stress
Students At DVC Transfer Day Gain Insights on Prospective Universities
Students At DVC Transfer Day Gain Insights on Prospective Universities
When Parents Won’t Pay, FAFSA Can Run Afoul of Students’ Needs
When Parents Won’t Pay, FAFSA Can Run Afoul of Students’ Needs
Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash
Fast Food Fare: How California’s Restaurant Wage Increase Is Impacting Customers
Selfie by Andre Thompson
“I Have a Greater Appreciation for the Life I Have Now”: Man Who Saw Plane Crash in Concord Recalls Own Accident and Survival
Waning Commitments to Gym Workouts Challenge “New Year, New Me” Resolutions
Waning Commitments to Gym Workouts Challenge “New Year, New Me” Resolutions
A grinding hole in Morgan Territory on Mt. Diablo
The Dawn of Time: Now Is the Moment to Change Mt. Diablo’s Name
Looking for $20 an Hour? Here are 5 Jobs that Pay Decent Wages for Students
Looking for $20 an Hour? Here are 5 Jobs that Pay Decent Wages for Students
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash
Plea for Affordable Textbooks
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
Photo by Shubham Sharan on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: The Harm of Compulsory Attendance
Obesity and severe obesity prevalence among adults ages 20 and over: United States, 1999–2000 through 2017–2018. Source: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)
Letter to the Editor: The obesity problem in the United States
OPINION: We Deserve Better Candidates than Trump and Biden
OPINION: We Deserve Better Candidates than Trump and Biden
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash
Plea for Affordable Textbooks
Photo by Shubham Sharan on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: The Harm of Compulsory Attendance
Obesity and severe obesity prevalence among adults ages 20 and over: United States, 1999–2000 through 2017–2018. Source: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)
Letter to the Editor: The obesity problem in the United States
Travel/Outdoors: Trail of the Lost
The Need for Understanding Why the Academic Communities and the World are Concerned about the War Between Palestine and Israel
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash
Opinion: The Danger of Using Technology to Babysit Our Youth
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
Gun Accessibility
Are the Latest Trends Worth Illegal Labor and Pollution?
People Are too Sensitive Nowadays
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
Ben Tellez Photo Credit: John Bynum, Jr., @DVCMensHoops/Twitter
DVC Three-Point Specialist Steps into the Spotlight
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
‘Change Needs to Occur’: Locals Outraged By Police Killing of Tyre Nichols
Looking ahead to the offseasons of two Bay Area, MLB off seasons
Looking ahead to the offseasons of two Bay Area, MLB ‘off seasons’
Ben Tellez Photo Credit: John Bynum, Jr., @DVCMensHoops/Twitter
DVC Three-Point Specialist Steps into the Spotlight
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
After Season of Ups and Downs, Strong Pitching Carries DVC Baseball to Regionals 
After Season of Ups and Downs, Strong Pitching Carries DVC Baseball to Regionals 
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer: Anxious Night Sleep
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer: Anxious Night Sleep
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer: Anxious Night Sleep
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer: Anxious Night Sleep
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer
In Real Life–A Comic Arts Show, DVC Art Gallery, A305, February 5th 2018
DVC comic arts show shines light on diverse Bay Area artists
The Inquirers: Oct. 23, 2014
The Inquirers: Oct. 23, 2014
Image by Colleen AF Venable via Flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.
DVC Podcast: Where is Men’s Soccer?
Retail GameStop by ccPixs.com is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Courtesy of ccPixs.com
Inquirer Podcast: Robinhood Investment App: Champion of the Little Guy or Shill for Wall Street?
Photos courtesy of the L.A. Dodgers and vhines200 on Flickr.
Inquirer Podcast: Minority Communities and COVID-19, the Importance of Masks and the 2020 Major League Baseball World Series
Photo courtesy of KClvey on Flickr.
Inquirer Podcast: Propositions and Why Voting Matters
Eric Handy, courtesy of Ethan Anderson. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, courtesy of the Lakers. Voted sticker courtesy of Jamelah E. on Flickr.
Inquirer Podcast: The 2020 Presidential Election, Voter Suppression, NFL and NBA Update and Guest Speaker Eric Handy
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Umoja Student Panel
E-cigs continue to cause controversy
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 - Feb. 27, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 – Feb. 27, 2018
Author Heather McGhee, speaking at the podium of 4CDs district anniversary conference. Photo by Jennifer Leahy, used with permission from The Contra Costa College Advocate.
Best-Selling Author Calls for Cross-Racial Solidarity at District Conference
The Need for Understanding Why the Academic Communities and the World are Concerned about the War Between Palestine and Israel
Courtesy of Adam Bessie
New Wave of Books By DVC Professors Tackles Student Challenges
Dont Procrastinate: DVC Students Struggling with Bad Habits in Post-Pandemic Times
Don’t Procrastinate: DVC Students Struggling with Bad Habits in Post-Pandemic Times
Photo by Alexandros Silva
Parking Inequality: Why Students Find Spaces Faster At Pleasant Hill Than San Ramon
Ink - Spring-Fall 2019
Ink – Spring-Fall 2019
Ink - Winter-Spring 2019
Ink – Winter-Spring 2019
Ink - Summer and Fall 2018
Ink – Summer and Fall 2018
Ink cover sample
Ink – Winter and Spring 2018
Ink - Summer and Fall 2017
Ink – Summer and Fall 2017
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

“You’re Someone’s Type”: Valentine-Themed Blood Drive Helps Save Lives

Elizabeth Flinn, Staff WriterFebruary 21, 2024
Event+organizer+and+Vice+President+of+DVC%E2%80%99s+Alpha+Gamma+Sigma+honors+society%2C+Kaya+Roberts
Event organizer and Vice President of DVC’s Alpha Gamma Sigma honors society, Kaya Roberts

The day before Valentine’s Day, the Diablo Room was decked out in red-and-white balloons and heart-shaped streamers for a compassionate cause: donating blood to help save lives.

The Red Cross blood drive, sponsored by Diablo Valley College’s Alpha Gamma Sigma (AGS) chapter, is the first the school has hosted in over five years, and it comes in the midst of a nationwide blood shortage.

After registering and undergoing a confidential health screening, donors at DVC relaxed in comfortable reclining seats during the blood draw. Once their donation was complete, an assortment of free snacks and drinks helped them re-energize and return to their day.

“Honestly, it’s not that bad,” said DVC computer science major and blood donor Faith Adesida. “It sounds scary, but then you actually do it.”

By donating blood, “you’re directly helping other people in need,” said Kaya Roberts, AGS vice president and the main organizer of the drive.

“With the shortage, too, it’s so important to have donors right now.”

Blood and its components, such as platelets and plasma, cannot be manufactured like most prescription medications. Therefore, donations are the only source for lifesaving transfusions.

Public health authorities estimate that a single donation can save up to three lives, but only 3 percent of eligible Americans donate each year.

At the Feb. 13 drive, 40 people registered to donate, including 15 first-time donors. With 33 units of blood collected, organizers estimated that these donors will help save as many as 99 lives.

One donor who wished to remain anonymous said her experience as an emergency room nurse inspired her to make blood donation a regular habit. 

“I see the massive amount of blood products that are being used on a daily basis, and I want to be part of the solution,” she said.

The standard whole blood donation process typically takes about an hour, but only eight to 10 minutes of that time is spent physically drawing blood. Donations of specific blood components such as “power red” or platelets may take longer and have additional eligibility criteria for donors.

People who are ineligible to donate blood — due to a variety of reasons including illness, low iron levels, or recent international travel — can still help the cause in other ways, such as volunteering with a drive or simply spreading the word.

DVC economics major and AGS president Ryan Lin, for instance, volunteered to help set up the drive and buy snacks for donors. He said a blood drive is in line with AGS’s goal of “giving back” through community service.

“I think student life and DVC as a community really supports [charitable acts],” Lin said. “It suits [AGS’s] vision very well to be able to support and funnel DVC resources to a cause where every donation can save three lives.”

“There’s no argument against that.”

Roberts and AGS had been hard at work organizing the drive for months. Reserving the Diablo Room and meeting  Red Cross standards for collection was the most challenging part of the process, Roberts said, but with the help of DVC club advisors and a Red Cross liaison, they exceeded their donation goal of 22 units.

The Valentine’s theme was a “fun” way to catch the attention of potential donors, according to Roberts. It encouraged people to donate not just as an act of charity, but also as a way to bond.

“For AGS, we really try to have a strong sense of community,” said Roberts. “You’re building relationships through acts of service.”

Willing to donate but missed the opportunity? A Red Cross donation center on 140 Gregory Lane in Pleasant Hill is open to donors seven days a week.

“Who wouldn’t want to donate if you can, and help save a life?” said Roberts. “It’s giving back. It’s very fulfilling.”

She added, “I just wanted to give back in a way that was beyond myself.”
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Elizabeth Flinn, Staff Writer

The Inquirer

The student news site of Diablo Valley College.
The Inquirer • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

By commenting, you give The Inquirer permission to quote, reprint or edit your words. Comments should be brief, have a positive or constructive tone, and stay on topic. If the commenter wants to bring something to The Inquirer’s attention, it should be relevant to the DVC community. Posts can politely disagree with The Inquirer or other commenters. Comments should not use abusive, threatening, offensive or vulgar language. They should not be personal attacks or celebrations of other people’s tragedies. They should not overtly or covertly contain commercial advertising. And they should not disrupt the forum. Editors may warn commenters or delete comments that violate this policy. Repeated violations may lead to a commenter being blocked. Public comments should not be anonymous or come from obviously fictitious accounts. To privately or anonymously bring something to the editors’ attention, contact them.
All The Inquirer Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.