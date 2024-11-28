Celebrating Thankfulness at DVC

On Tuesday, November 26, Diablo Valley College hosted its second annual Thankfulness Potluck, aimed at gathering the community and spreading gratitude among students, faculty and staff. Organized by the Math and Engineering Student Center, the celebration took place in room LC 206, and everyone was welcomed.

Concha Gomez, a math professor and faculty lead for the Math and Engineering department, emphasized that the celebration is not about Thanksgiving in the traditional holiday sense, but about giving and sharing thanks.

“We’re encouraging anyone to bring a dish to share, but we’ve made it clear that they’re not expected to bring anything related to American Thanksgiving,” Gomez explained. “We think that gratitude is a more inclusive theme for a celebration.”

Last year’s event saw over 50 attendees, and this year organizers were expecting upwards of 75 participants. With a focus on connection and community, Gomez noted, “I believe that every student should have a ‘home’ on campus, and this is our way of inviting students to find theirs in our student center.”

“We’re hoping that students will feel more connected to the college if they see the humanity of DVC faculty and staff and how much we care about them,” Gomez added.

While the event did not directly address the history of U.S. colonization, Gomez acknowledged that the school can do more to uplift indigenous voices and recognize this important aspect of American history.

Gomez pointed out that, although the celebration revolves around themes of gratitude and generosity, the educational narratives surrounding Thanksgiving often gloss over the painful realities of colonization.

In many K-12 schools in the U.S., the story of Thanksgiving is taught as a harmonious gathering between Native Americans and Pilgrims, emphasizing themes of cooperation and benevolence. This portrayal overshadows the horrific history of colonization that followed, including the treatment of indigenous peoples and the lasting impacts on their cultures and communities.

At the recent Thankfulness event held on campus, attendees experienced a welcoming atmosphere among staff, students, and their family.

Amber Esquivel, a civil engineering major here at DVC, said, “My family and I decided to go so I can show them a little more around the campus.” Despite not bringing a dish to share, Esquivel noted, “There was plenty of food for us.”

With this being only the second Thankfulness event, students like Esquivel are hopeful for an even stronger turnout next year.