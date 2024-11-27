The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
Courtesy of California Volunteers, Office of the Governor
California Launches New Climate Change Initiative
Courtesy of Andrea Sorce
DVC Economics Professor Becomes Mayor of Vallejo: An Interview with Andrea Sorce
Photo by Joseph Belli. Condors flock at Pinnacles National Park. The birds tagged as numbers 12 and 86 were among those which flew to the Diablo Range on August 18, 2024.
Rarest Bird in Continental U.S. Returns to the East Bay for the Fourth Time
Courtesy of JP Contreras, a CalFresh outreach coordinator with the Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano.
DVC Food Pantry Fights Student Hunger in Partnership with the Food Bank
Illustration by Edda Morazan
Hey ChatGPT, Come Up With a Title for My Article About Plagiarism
Courtesy of Andrea Sorce
DVC Economics Professor Becomes Mayor of Vallejo: An Interview with Andrea Sorce
Courtesy of JP Contreras, a CalFresh outreach coordinator with the Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano.
DVC Food Pantry Fights Student Hunger in Partnership with the Food Bank
Illustration by Edda Morazan
Hey ChatGPT, Come Up With a Title for My Article About Plagiarism
New Inclusivity & Wellness Center Provides a ‘Beacon of Hope’ to Students
New Inclusivity & Wellness Center Provides a ‘Beacon of Hope’ to Students
Courtesy of Kerry Surman. DVC student Monique Cortes and her 5-year-old daughter Mia enjoyed ice cream and bouncy houses at an event promoting services for student parents.
Children Fill the DVC Commons on Bring Your Kids to College Day
Courtesy of California Volunteers, Office of the Governor
California Launches New Climate Change Initiative
Courtesy of Andrea Sorce
DVC Economics Professor Becomes Mayor of Vallejo: An Interview with Andrea Sorce
Photo by Joseph Belli. Condors flock at Pinnacles National Park. The birds tagged as numbers 12 and 86 were among those which flew to the Diablo Range on August 18, 2024.
Rarest Bird in Continental U.S. Returns to the East Bay for the Fourth Time
Courtesy of Dr. Sang Hea Kil
Suspended SJSU Professor Criticizes University Reaction to Pro-Palestinian Campus Protests
Courtesy of Melissa Hickok
New County Program Aims to Instill Voter Confidence in Election Process
Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash
ANALYSIS: Young Voters Could Decide the 2024 Election—If They Vote
Ballot drop box at Walnut Creek City Hall.
Winners and Losers from Super Tuesday
Conflict Reignites In Spain Over Catalonia’s Fight for Independence
Conflict Reignites In Spain Over Catalonia’s Fight for Independence
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Courtesy of Evelyn McCollum
A ‘Passage’ to the Heart: How Theater and Community Brought Student Director Evelyn McCollum Back to DVC
Photo by Megan Watson on Unsplash
Celebrating Thankfulness at DVC
In 2023, three students in the DVC German Department seized the opportunity to study abroad in Bonn, Germany.
Sprechen sie Deutsch? At DVC, “Anyone Can Speak German”
Courtesy of Andrea Sorce
DVC Economics Professor Becomes Mayor of Vallejo: An Interview with Andrea Sorce
Courtesy of JP Contreras, a CalFresh outreach coordinator with the Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano.
DVC Food Pantry Fights Student Hunger in Partnership with the Food Bank
Courtesy of Evelyn McCollum
A ‘Passage’ to the Heart: How Theater and Community Brought Student Director Evelyn McCollum Back to DVC
Photo by Megan Watson on Unsplash
Celebrating Thankfulness at DVC
In 2023, three students in the DVC German Department seized the opportunity to study abroad in Bonn, Germany.
Sprechen sie Deutsch? At DVC, “Anyone Can Speak German”
Courtesy of Charley Daly with the DVC Alumni Association Bestselling author and DVC alum Daniel James Brown (left) in conversation with KTVU news anchor Frank Mallicoat.
Two Liberal Arts Scholarships Renamed in Honor of DVC Alum and Alum Associate
Courtesy of Timothy Mitchell
Drawing on Faith and Community, Business Student Launches New Clothing Brand
"Ghost Students" Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
“Ghost Students” Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
TimelyCare: 'A Therapist in Your Pocket' Free for DVC Students
TimelyCare: ‘A Therapist in Your Pocket’ Free for DVC Students
As a part of the SoCal University Tour, selected DVC students visited campuses like the University of Southern California to enhance their transfer journey. Courtesy of DVC Career and Transfer Services.
SoCal University Tour Illuminates the Path Forward for DVC Transfer Students
At the beginning of her presentation, Lynch shared a quote by Zora Neale Hurston, who worked toward racial justice in the U.S. by “documenting the history of struggle.”
Advancing Equity and Reparations in California
Career and Transfer Services held DVC's annual career fair on March 13, connecting students to job opportunities at over 60 local businesses.
Career Fair Helps Students Discover Their Path Forward
Courtesy of The Contra Costa County Library.
Climate Careers Chat Highlights Two Speakers Employed In Sustainability
Courtesy of Nicole Simpson.
Come Together at Roadside22
Leaders of the DVC community gathered at the DVC Foundation building for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday April 3 to inaugurate the new DVC Alumni Association. Photo by DVC Foundation
Launch of DVC Alumni Association Opens New Opportunities for Students to Connect
Courtesy of Andrea Sorce
DVC Economics Professor Andrea Sorce Runs for Mayor of Vallejo
Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash
Fast Food Fare: How California’s Restaurant Wage Increase Is Impacting Customers
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash
OPINION: The Message Behind the Loss
Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash. The MLB is stuck in the past, largely due to greedy team owners and commissioners over time allowing teams to spend without restriction. It’s time for a salary cap and floor to shorten the gap between rich and poor teams.
OPINION Unfair Advantage: Why Major League Baseball Needs a Salary Cap
Illustration by Edda Morazan
OPINION: This Holiday Season, Buy Less and Celebrate More
Anything But a Woman For President
Anything But a Woman For President
Photo by Andy Kelly on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: A.I. Should be Banned in Schools
Photo by Andy Kelly on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: A.I. Should be Banned in Schools
Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: Are Millennials Lazy and Entitled?
Book Censorship: Academic Freedom Comes at a Price, When Will American Schools be Willing to Pay?
Letter to the Editor: How Money Wins the Election and Democracy Loses
Dr. Amer Araim, adjunct political science professor at DVC. Photo by Keith Parsons.
Letter to the Editor: Peace and Justice in the Holy Land 
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash
Opinion: The Danger of Using Technology to Babysit Our Youth
OPINION | Book Censorship: America’s Losing Battle for Academic Freedom
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
Gun Accessibility
Are the Latest Trends Worth Illegal Labor and Pollution?
Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash. The MLB is stuck in the past, largely due to greedy team owners and commissioners over time allowing teams to spend without restriction. It’s time for a salary cap and floor to shorten the gap between rich and poor teams.
OPINION Unfair Advantage: Why Major League Baseball Needs a Salary Cap
Photo by Lee Ward. Women’s Water Polo captain Sofia Goodson takes aim during a Big 8 Conference game against Modesto Junior College. Goodson helped establish a lead over Modesto going into halftime and took the final winning shot in overtime.
Goodson and Colpo Shine as DVC Water Polo Battles in Conference Tournament
Photo by Coach Shelly Pierson. Courtesy of DVC athletics department.
Racing The Heat: How DVC Women’s Cross Country Athletes Push Through Extreme Conditions
Courtesy of Colin Dalvand (center)
Final Innings: My Oakland A’s Experience
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
DVC Women’s Volleyball: How Isabelle Dungca’s love for the sport brought her back to the court
Cyrus Saatsaz, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Opinion: How the Warriors Can Go Forward After a Year of Disappointment
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players' Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
‘Change Needs to Occur’: Locals Outraged By Police Killing of Tyre Nichols
Photo by Lee Ward. Women’s Water Polo captain Sofia Goodson takes aim during a Big 8 Conference game against Modesto Junior College. Goodson helped establish a lead over Modesto going into halftime and took the final winning shot in overtime.
Goodson and Colpo Shine as DVC Water Polo Battles in Conference Tournament
Photo by Coach Shelly Pierson. Courtesy of DVC athletics department.
Racing The Heat: How DVC Women’s Cross Country Athletes Push Through Extreme Conditions
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
DVC Women’s Volleyball: How Isabelle Dungca’s love for the sport brought her back to the court
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
New Coach Takes the Helm of DVC Football
Photo by Lee Ward, associate head coach of the DVC swim team. Although Gigi Zuniga is in her first competitive swim season, she has already emerged as a top freestyler in the state.
Gigi Zuniga Makes a Splash In Her First Swim Season
Photo Credit: John Sachs with Tech Fall
Wrestler Amit Elor of DVC Brings Home Gold from Paris Olympics
Photo by John Mac, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
The Caitlin Clark Effect
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players' Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 3 feat. Dani Ahuicapahtzin Cornejo Ph.D.
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 3 feat. Dani Ahuicapahtzin Cornejo Ph.D.
The News Drop Podcast - Episode 2
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 2
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Umoja Student Panel
E-cigs continue to cause controversy
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 - Feb. 27, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 – Feb. 27, 2018
Courtesy of Evelyn McCollum
A ‘Passage’ to the Heart: How Theater and Community Brought Student Director Evelyn McCollum Back to DVC
In 2023, three students in the DVC German Department seized the opportunity to study abroad in Bonn, Germany.
Sprechen sie Deutsch? At DVC, “Anyone Can Speak German”
Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash. The MLB is stuck in the past, largely due to greedy team owners and commissioners over time allowing teams to spend without restriction. It’s time for a salary cap and floor to shorten the gap between rich and poor teams.
OPINION Unfair Advantage: Why Major League Baseball Needs a Salary Cap
Photo by Lee Ward. Women’s Water Polo captain Sofia Goodson takes aim during a Big 8 Conference game against Modesto Junior College. Goodson helped establish a lead over Modesto going into halftime and took the final winning shot in overtime.
Goodson and Colpo Shine as DVC Water Polo Battles in Conference Tournament
Courtesy of JP Contreras, a CalFresh outreach coordinator with the Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano.
DVC Food Pantry Fights Student Hunger in Partnership with the Food Bank
Ink - Spring-Fall 2019
Ink – Spring-Fall 2019
Ink - Winter-Spring 2019
Ink – Winter-Spring 2019
Ink - Summer and Fall 2018
Ink – Summer and Fall 2018
Ink cover sample
Ink – Winter and Spring 2018
Ink - Summer and Fall 2017
Ink – Summer and Fall 2017
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Rarest Bird in Continental U.S. Returns to the East Bay for the Fourth Time

Elizabeth Flinn, EditorNovember 27, 2024
Photo by Joseph Belli. Condors flock at Pinnacles National Park. The birds tagged as numbers 12 and 86 were among those which flew to the Diablo Range on August 18, 2024.

Almost 40 years ago, the California condor – the largest soaring bird in North America, boasting a wingspan of nine to 10 feet – became extinct in the wild, as the 22 surviving birds were taken into captivity in a last attempt to save the species. Roughly half a century before that, condors had disappeared from the Bay Area altogether, decimated by lead poisoning and other threats.

But now, thanks to extensive conservation efforts, more than 300 condors fly free in the wild – and for the fourth year, they have returned to the East Bay on an “aerial tour.”

“The condor story has wings,” said Seth Adams, land conservation director at the environmental nonprofit Save Mount Diablo, based in Walnut Creek. “It’s soaring, it’s inspiring, it’s all kinds of things.”

On Aug. 18, 2024, seven condors from the central California flock soared north over Alameda and Contra Costa counties, circling Mount Diablo and nearby areas for three hours.

The group was a mix of three wild-hatched condors and four that were raised in zoos and conservation centers before being released. They ranged in age from three to eight years old, and like all condors, the colored and numbered tags on their wings identified them as individuals.

“I’ve been monitoring condors for nearly 20 years, and it’s wonderful to see groups of them exploring further north in the Diablo Range every summer for the past four years,” said Alacia Welch, the condor program manager at Pinnacles National Park, in a statement released by Save Mount Diablo.

Because condors are still critically endangered – Ventana Wildlife Society counts 561 living condors in the world, of which 344 are wild and 101 reside in central California – scientists have fitted each condor with a radio transmitter to allow location tracking. Some also have GPS tags, which allow for more precise tracking but require expensive subscriptions to operate.

“We would rarely know of these long-range flights if it weren’t for the GPS transmitters on some of the condors,” Welch added.

Adams said that Save Mount Diablo has helped fund GPS tags for condors partly to test a theory that condors would explore the vast open spaces of the Diablo Range.

“Condors prefer intact habitat,” said Adams, and the Diablo Range is rich with it, serving as a haven for many rare plants and animals.

He added that while mature condors tend to stick to an established territory, juveniles under eight years old are more likely to explore further.

That is especially encouraging because 2024 has been a “banner year” for condor nesting, so more young condors will be ready to fledge in the near future. As of September 2024, the central California flock has hatched a record nine wild-born nestlings according to the National Park Service, and on Nov. 6 an additional six captive-bred young birds were released into the wild by Ventana Wildlife Society (VWS).

“The oldest condors in the wild are approaching 30 years of age, and as the flock becomes more established and expands in size, we expect that they will inhabit new areas that are suitable for their needs,” said VWS Executive Director Kelly Sorenson. 

“The Diablo Mountains are quite suitable and it is not surprising that condors are now starting to frequent this area.”

But even with intact habitat to return to, conservation experts say other hardships make the species’ recovery a challenge. The biggest threat to California condors by far is lead poisoning: when hunters use lead bullets, lead fragments contaminate the carcasses that condors feed on, causing life-threatening heavy metal toxicity.

Although the use of lead ammunition for hunting was outlawed in California in 2019, lead bullets are still often cheaper and more easily accessible than alternatives, so lead poisoning remains a crucial threat to condor recovery. According to the National Park Service, almost all of the adult condors in the Pinnacles National Park flock have needed emergency chelation treatment at least once – some being found with blood lead levels high enough to kill a human.

In addition to rehabilitating poisoned condors, efforts to prevent lead toxicity include providing a “clean food subsidy” (uncontaminated meat) to wild populations and promoting access to non-lead ammunition.

“Hunters and ranchers are key to the success of the condor in the wild,” said Sorenson, and should not be “villainized” for their traditions. Instead, VWS works to make non-lead ammunition more readily available, especially in areas where wild condors forage.

The program has made promising progress. “Lead poisoning is still the number one cause of death, but for the first time since the reintroduced birds began getting lead poisoning, we have not recorded a single death from this cause this calendar year,” Sorenson said. “[But] we know that a lack of non-lead ammunition still hinders access and use.”

“In the long run, our goal is to establish a self-sustaining population where hatches exceed deaths,” and eliminating lead poisoning is key to that goal, Sorenson added.

Other conservation threats to the California condor include “micro-trash” pollution, collisions with power lines, climate change-fueled wildfires, and highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). After HPAI killed at least 10 condors in the Arizona-Utah flock in 2023, a vaccine for the birds was given emergency approval, and as of October 16, 2024, over half of the central California flock has been immunized against the deadly virus.

Despite all the hardships, conservationists have hope that the California condor will continue to recover in population and range.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if these summer forays [to the Diablo Range] continue into the future,” said Welch, “so all you eagle-eyed condor enthusiasts should keep an eye to the sky!”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Elizabeth Flinn, Staff Writer