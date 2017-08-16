The Buzz: Would you boycott the NFL if Colin Kaepernick doesn’t get signed?





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Maria Tellez, 31, broadcast communication

“Colin Kaepernick should have a job; he’s a good enough player.”

Vince Wahn, 27, computer science

“Colin Kaepernick doesn’t play at a high enough level for the drama he brings.”

Caserra Alva, 17, undecided

“I’d protest. [Kaepernick] is standing for what he believes in and shouldn’t be judged on that.”

Joe Sullivan, 18, law

Kaepernick has the right to make his own decisions; the owners have [the right to make] their own marketing decisions.”

Jake Peralta, 19, business

“No boycott; he’s doing what he believes in.”

Dylan Modell, 25, nuclear chemical engineering

“NFL is like a religion to me because my family used to work for them.”