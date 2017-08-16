The Buzz: Would you boycott the NFL if Colin Kaepernick doesn’t get signed?
August 16, 2017
Maria Tellez, 31, broadcast communication
“Colin Kaepernick should have a job; he’s a good enough player.”
Vince Wahn, 27, computer science
“Colin Kaepernick doesn’t play at a high enough level for the drama he brings.”
Caserra Alva, 17, undecided
“I’d protest. [Kaepernick] is standing for what he believes in and shouldn’t be judged on that.”
Joe Sullivan, 18, law
Kaepernick has the right to make his own decisions; the owners have [the right to make] their own marketing decisions.”
Jake Peralta, 19, business
“No boycott; he’s doing what he believes in.”
Dylan Modell, 25, nuclear chemical engineering
“NFL is like a religion to me because my family used to work for them.”
