The Buzz: Would you boycott the NFL if Colin Kaepernick doesn’t get signed?

Cole Jackson and Ryan Lee
August 16, 2017

Maria Tellez, 31, broadcast communication

“Colin Kaepernick should have a job; he’s a good enough player.”

 

Vince Wahn, 27, computer science

“Colin Kaepernick doesn’t play at a high enough level for the drama he brings.”

 

Caserra Alva, 17, undecided

“I’d protest. [Kaepernick] is standing for what he believes in and shouldn’t be judged on that.”

 

Joe Sullivan, 18, law

Kaepernick has the right to make his own decisions; the owners have [the right to make] their own marketing decisions.”

 

Jake Peralta, 19, business

“No boycott; he’s doing what he believes in.”

 

Dylan Modell, 25, nuclear chemical engineering

“NFL is like a religion to me because my family used to work for them.”

