The Buzz: What do you think about Trump annoncing that USA would pull out of UNESCO in 2018 ?
October 20, 2017
Forest Steele, 19, journalism.
“Protecting areas of land, old buildings and culture is an important way to keep them intact for the next generations.”
Aliveh Khavari, 34, biology.
“This is so bad. People around the world are counting on organizations like that to protect our heritage.”
Christopher Huft, 21, engineering.
“I think it’s a bad idea. Parks like Yosemite need UNESCO to keep protecting these places.”
Farideh Akhbari, 63, sociology.
“The most important things for Trump are money and business. Humans have no meaning for him.”
